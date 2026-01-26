Three Killed in Aberdeenshire Train Derailment, FAI Hears

Three men tragically lost their lives in a 2020 train derailment in Aberdeenshire after the vehicle hit debris washed onto the tracks during heavy rainfall. The fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the incident, which took place on August 12, 2020, at Carmont, near Stonehaven, revealed that the victims suffered unsurvivable injuries.

The crash claimed the lives of train driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62. Six other people were injured in the derailment, which occurred at around 9:37 am. Among the injured was a 29-year-old American student who was airlifted to a hospital. The FAI heard that Mr. Stuchbury was ejected from the train, while Mr. McCullough’s body was found down an embankment after the train struck a bridge parapet. Mr. Dinnie’s body was found trapped in the coach doorway.

Rainfall and Infrastructure Failings Cited in Derailment

During the inquiry, Alex Prentice KC, Crown counsel for the FAI, stated that post-mortem examinations confirmed that the three men suffered multiple blunt force injuries, which were deemed non-survivable. The inquiry also heard emotional statements from the victims’ families, with Mrs. Stuchbury, in particular, speaking of her heartbreak as the crash occurred on her wedding anniversary. “Every day with Chris was a gift,” she said.

The inquiry revealed that the train’s collision with debris was caused by a drainage system failure, which could not cope with the surface water following torrential rain in the area. Nick Bucknall, an inspector of rail accidents, testified that the heavy rainfall led to gravel being washed from a drainage trench onto the track, causing the derailment. The train was traveling at 73 mph when it struck the debris.

The inquiry also found that Network Rail had not put in place additional operational measures to mitigate risks in such weather conditions, and the train’s speed was not reduced. A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) identified that errors in the construction of the drainage system by Carillion were a contributing factor. Carillion, which went into liquidation in 2018, had installed the faulty system.

As a result of the incident, Network Rail was fined £6.7 million in 2023 after admitting health and safety failings. The FAI is expected to continue until February 13, resuming on February 23 for a final week, with further testimony and investigations planned.