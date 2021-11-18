Three individuals have been charged as part of the investigation into the death of a young father.

On July 1, Mr Boyle was shot twice in the chest in a street attack in Newway, Huyton, just off East Prescot Road.

The 26-year-old father was believed to be alone in the street when he was shot in a targeted attack, according to police.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Merseyside Police revealed today that three males have been detained and charged in connection with Mr Boyle’s murder.

Ben Doyle, 24, of Lyme Grove, Huyton, was charged with murder, as well as possessing a pistol and ammunition with the purpose to endanger life.

Thomas Walker, 20, of no permanent abode, was charged with murder, as well as having a firearm and ammunition with the purpose to endanger life.

Possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm without a certificate, and possession of ammunition without a certificate were also filed against the 20-year-old.

Reuben Murphy, 25, of Newton-le-Willows’ Oak Avenue, was charged with murder in September and held in custody since then.

He was additionally charged with having a handgun, having a firearm without a permit, having ammunition without a permit, having a firearm with the intent to endanger life, and having ammunition with the intent to endanger life.

Tomorrow, Friday, November 19th, all three will appear in Wirral magistrates court.

Please DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with any information concerning the incident, using reference 21000459469.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.