Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a father of two who was shot in the chest.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a father of two.

Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot in the chest in the street in Newway, Huyton, and officers were alerted shortly after 5.55 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.

The father was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Ryanair misled a couple by flying them 1,200 miles to the wrong country.

Merseyside Police have issued an update, stating that three males have been arrested in connection with the 26-year-murder. old’s

On suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to possess guns, a 24-year-old Huyton man and a 20-year-old male of no fixed abode were arrested.

A 25-year-old male with no permanent address was also detained on suspicion of conspiring to get firearms and ammunition.

Each of the three individuals has been transported to a police station for questioning.

“Detectives have arrested three males in connection with the death of Patrick Boyle in Huyton in July,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

Officers were dispatched to Newway shortly after 5.55 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 after receiving information that the 26-year-old had been shot twice in the chest in the street.

“He was sent to the hospital, where he was regrettably proclaimed dead shortly after.”

“A 24-year-old Huyton man was detained on charges of murder conspiracy and guns possession conspiracy.”

On suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to possess firearms, a 20-year-old man with no permanent address was apprehended.”

On suspicion of conspiring to possess firearms and ammunition, a 25-year-old male with no permanent address was arrested.

“All three individuals were escorted to the police station for questioning.”

“This continues to be a difficult and challenging investigation, and it’s great to see these arrests,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst said. All guys will be interrogated now.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, and I would encourage anyone with information to contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, and we will continue to take appropriate action.”

Please DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with any information concerning the incident, using reference 21000459469.

You can also give anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. “The summary has come to an end.”