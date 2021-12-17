Three individuals have been arrested and £13,000 worth of stolen goods has been seized.

The men were apprehended at Ravenhead Retail Park in St Helens after CCTV footage showed them selling televisions from a truck to passers-by.

Three men, aged 48, 30, and 29, from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of dealing in stolen goods.

Six Samsung TVs were discovered inside the van, along with stolen goods worth £13,000.

They were transported to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives and are still being held.

“Last month, Merseyside Police started Operation Shepherd, its annual drive to decrease crime and keep communities safe during the festive season,” said Detective Inspector Rob Budden.

“The arrests made yesterday demonstrate how, in the run-up to Christmas, heightened patrols across Merseyside assist keep our streets and citizens safe from crimes like burglary, robbery, and theft.” It’s also common to observe enhanced police presence in high-traffic areas such as shopping malls, Christmas markets, and other famous tourist destinations.

“We want those who go to the stores, pubs, clubs, and restaurants to do so securely and safely return home, so please plan ahead.”

This weekend, we'll have a heightened police presence to target the minority of people who want to cause havoc over the holidays, whether it's by stealing people's things or selling stolen products. Please be cautious and alert."

