Three important events from the Labour Party Conference, including a £28 billion green pledge.

Should Labour win the next election, they have promised to spend £28 billion every year on a variety of initiatives to make the UK economy more “green.”

At the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves outlined the proposals, which include offshore wind projects, tree planting, and battery development.

Ms. Reeves promised to be “Britain’s first green chancellor,” and the proposals would be funded by government borrowing.

“I will invest in good jobs in the green industries of the future, giga-factories to build batteries for electric vehicles, a thriving hydrogen industry, offshore wind with turbines made in Britain, planting trees and building flood defences, keeping homes warm and lowering energy bills, good new jobs in communities across Britain,” the Shadow Chancellor said in her speech.

“As chancellor, I will be responsible. I shall be the first green chancellor of the United Kingdom.”

Ms Reeves also stated that a Labour government would freeze business rates in order to assist the nation’s high streets in recovering from the Covid pandemic.

Following on from the huge announcements made at the Labour Party’s Brighton conference, here are three more talking points from the event.

The controversial amendments to Labour leadership elections were passed over the weekend with only a 3% majority.

Them’s a big victory for Sir Keir Starmer, who had been facing stiff opposition to the plans until the trade union Unison backed it at the last minute.

The reforms will treble the number of MP nominations required for candidates to be considered for future leadership elections, prompting criticism from the party’s left, who claim that this will lead to fewer diverse shortlists in the future.

It is also expected to make deselection of MPs more difficult for party members.

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who accused Sir Keir of attempting a “grubby stitch up” with the plans, was among many who objected to the plans.

After referring to the Tory government as “scum,” Deputy Leader Angela Rayner triggered a debate.

Ms Rayner defended her alleged remarks at a party conference event for activists, where she is supposed to have added, “We.”

