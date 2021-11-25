Three Holiday Scams to Avoid Before Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping

Holiday shopping is back with a vengeance now that the holidays are just around the corner.

Shoppers have already started early to get their hands on items in order to take advantage of any bargains or simply to avoid missing out. COVID-19 will continue to exist in 2020, but even if it does not deter buyers, there is concern that stores may not have enough merchandise to fill their shelves.

The White House has admitted that it cannot ensure that every present or delivery will arrive on time. Despite this, the National Retail Federation predicts that holiday sales in November and December will exceed those in 2020, with up to $843.4 billion and $859 billion in planned sales.

But, even if COVID-19 isn’t enough to dissuade you from shopping online, there’s another threat to consider: cybercriminals.

Scammers, according to the FBI, are just as enthusiastic about the holiday shopping season as you are. Taking advantage of the holiday frenzy and frantic rush to get all of your gifts in, the bureau claims that thousands of customers have been duped out of not just their money, but also their personal information.

Here are three of the most popular scams to watch out for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to lower your chances of giving a hacker a merrier Christmas than you.

THE FRAUDULENT ONLINE STORE

When it comes to holiday shopping online, the FBI has a simple rule to follow: if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

According to Trend Micro, tens of thousands of new online stores open every day, some of which are meant to defraud you of your money and personal information. Typically, they will bombard you with fantastic (emphasis on unbelievable) bargains and aggressive letters that utilize commanding language to get you to buy now before you miss out! These sites aren’t always easy to spot, but according to Trend Micro, there are a few telltale markers of a phony. For starters, if you don’t see any means to contact the vendor, that’s a massive red flag. If you look attentively, you might find warning flags such as poor spelling or a slow website; chances are, it’s a trap.

