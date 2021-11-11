Three historic Liverpool reunions are going to take place thanks to Steven Gerrard.

The appointment of Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa’s head coach has paved the way for a second Liverpool reunion in December.

The former Reds captain has signed a three-and-a-half-year agreement with the Midlands club, hoping to turn around the club’s terrible start to the season.

Gerrard won’t have to wait long to return to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s side hosting Villa on December 11.

The month of December is shaping up to be a fascinating one for Liverpool, with four of the club’s nine games featuring well-known players.

The Reds travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby on December 1st, hoping to defeat their former manager Rafa Benitez.

And the Spaniard isn’t the only ex-Liverpool manager who will be facing off against his former club.

Brendan Rodgers will be back at Anfield on December 22 when the Reds play his Leicester City side in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, followed by a Premier League match at the King Power Stadium six days later.

Gerrard will be in an unusual situation when he takes on Everton (January 22) and Leicester (December 5, April 23), since he will be up against two managers with whom he previously worked at Liverpool.

During their tenure in command of the Reds, both Benitez and Rodgers had a tense relationship with the 41-year-old, which just adds to the excitement of these matches.