Three generations of a family defy the odds by sharing the same birthday.

By having three generations of the same family share the same birthday, a family has defied odds of about 135,000 to one.

Sophia Rose, Steven Hill’s granddaughter, was born in the early hours of September 22.

Pauline, Steven’s wife, was born on September 22nd, 1968, and Laura, Steven’s daughter, was born precisely 20 years later on September 22nd, 1988.

Nan throws away her entire McDonald’s order due to the restaurant’s “horrible” condition.

According to several sources, the chances of this happening are roughly 135,000 to one.

Buying presents will be much more difficult for Steven, from West Derby, because his baby granddaughter has the same birthday as his wife and daughter.

“I just got ‘happy birthday mother,’ ‘happy birthday daughter,’ and ‘happy birthday granddaughter’ balloons,” Steven, 50, told The Washington Newsday.

“On the 19th, my daughter was assigned the same due date as my wife. My wife promised me months ago that she’d make it for our birthday.

“She was only two and a half hours late.”

Laura gave birth to her second child, Sophia Rosa, at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 2.30 a.m.

“My wife has never had a decent birthday since Laura was born since Laura always gets center stage because she is the daughter,” Steve explained.

“And now, as we’ve told Laura, the new baby will take over, and you’ll have to cope with what your mother had to deal with for years.”

Steve claimed he had intended to celebrate his wife’s and daughter’s shared birthdays with a meal out today, but that the plan was merely “pencilled in” in case she went into labor on her birthday.

Despite having to pay for three gifts on one day in the future, he said he was pleased by the new family’s arrival and planned to “wet the baby’s head” tonight.