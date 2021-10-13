Three employees, including the shooter, were killed in the Memphis Postal Facility shooting, according to the FBI.

On Tuesday afternoon, two USPS employees were killed when a coworker opened fire at a mail facility in Memphis, Tennessee. According to officials, the suspect died as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

The shooter’s and victims’ identities have not been revealed. According to the Associated Press, FBI spokesperson Lisa-Anne Culp verified that all three persons were employees of the post office in downtown Memphis’ Orange Mound area.

“The Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are all cooperating with us. The Inspection Service is unable to provide any additional information at this time “According to CNN, the US Postal Inspection Service stated.

A white four-door automobile was hauled from the facility after the event, and the street leading up to it was closed for an inquiry. It was unclear who owned the vehicle.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to police. Officers did not provide any information regarding the pistol used in the shooting.

“The Postal Service is devastated by today’s events in Memphis,” the USPS said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the people involved’s family members, friends, and coworkers. In the next days and weeks, the Postal Service will provide assistance to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex.” The shooting on Tuesday is the third high-profile shooting in Tennessee in recent weeks. An inquiry has been launched by the FBI, the US Postal Inspection Service, and other federal agencies.

