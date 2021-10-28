Three Emmerdale actors are rumored to be departing from the ITV series.

If rumors are accurate, three important characters from Emmerdale could be leaving the show soon.

Three stars are rumored to be departing the ITV soap, one of whom has already confirmed her departure.

Diane Sugden is planning to leave the village for Portugal, but the Metro says that two others may be joining her.

Bernice Blackstock and Gabby Thomas, members of Diane’s family, may be accompanying the former landlady of The Woolpack in her move.

Diane, who has been played by Elizabeth Estensen for 22 years, will be leaving the community in the near future.

And she believes it would be better for Bernice and Gabby if they joined her on her trip.

Diane has had a memorable marriage to Jack Sugden and has been involved in various big storylines throughout the years.

Elizabeth stated when she walked out of Emmerdale: “I’ve adored portraying Diane Sugden for the past 22 years; she’s sweet, dependable, and fiercely loyal. However, I believe the time has come for me to say my final goodbyes.

“Emmerdale will always hold a particular place in my heart. I’ve always been treated with dignity and respect, and I’ve had some of the best friends and coworkers, both past and present. “I’m going to miss everyone terribly.” “For 22 years, Liz has shined through the screen and into our living rooms as the natural heart and centre of the Sugden family,” said John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North.

“It’s a position she’s embraced wholeheartedly, imbuing Diane with compassion, humour, and credibility. As a viewer, whenever she appears on TV, you just sigh contentedly and think to yourself, “The Queen is on her throne, and all is well with the world.”

“Off-screen, you don’t get to stay in a soap for that long unless you’re a true professional actor and a truly wonderful person. Liz possesses both qualities.”