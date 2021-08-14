Three days in a row, Oregon breaks the COVID-19 hospitalization record.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen for the third day in a row, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that 733 COVID patients were hospitalized in Oregon on August 13, a 63 percent rise from August 12. On Friday, the health authorities reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases in the state to 238,463.

In addition, seven more persons have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon to 2,935.

Professor of surgery at Oregon Health & Science University, David Zonies is the associate chief medical officer (OHSU). He talked to KGW-TV on the rising number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals.

“Our hospitals are overburdened,” Zonies explained. “When patients should be admitted to hospital beds, they are boarding and being cared for in emergency departments. Our intensive care units are completely packed. Our doctors and nurses are fatigued and rightly angry since this crisis might have been avoided. It’s like watching a train accident unfold and knowing there’s a chance to change tracks, but feeling helpless as we witness the needless waste of life.”

“That is why it is critical that we all get immunized and wear a mask indoors,” Zonies said.

The vice president of medical affairs of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Oregon, is Dr. Grant Niskanen. He told KGW-TV about the increasing number of younger individuals who are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and needing essential organ replacements.

“We had one individual have a lung transplant a couple weeks ago,” Niskanen said. “We have a second person who is now being evaluated for a lung transplant, and when I talk about the patientsâ€”like the nine or ten who are currently in our hospital for an acute infectionâ€”I’m not talking about the four or five who have been here for 20 days or more and are no longer infected but require so much high-flow oxygen that we can’t send them home.”

Niskanen concluded his remarks by advising all Oregon residents to be vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other virus variants.

