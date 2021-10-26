Three days before his wedding, his father of four passes away in Greece.

A father of four died just days before his wedding to the love of his life in Greece.

Phil Boyd, from Bootle, had a heart attack in his hotel room while on holiday in Kos with his soon-to-be bride Lucy Garrett and family.

On October 19, only three days before the couple was set to marry, and on Phil’s 52nd birthday, disaster struck.

Phil leaves behind his spouse of 21 years, Lucy, and four children, Rebecca, 29, Sophie, 20, Jimmy, 16, and Teddy, six.

Beverley Longsden, a friend, told The Washington Newsday: “Phil was laid-back and content; he simply enjoyed life. When he was young, he enjoyed listening to music and sang along with it.

“On his birthday, he suffered a major heart attack and died instantly. That day, he would have been 52 years old.” Phil and Lucy, both 38, from Walsall, West Midlands, had planned to marry in Mexico but had to postpone their plans due to coronavirus limitations.

During this time, Phil had a heart attack and needed a stent, which he received in June 2020.

Later, the couple rescheduled their wedding for Kos, Greece, where they flew off on October 13, only days before Phil died.

After his pre-existing medical condition was not revealed to the company, the family is now soliciting funds to bring Phil’s body home, which is not covered by their travel insurance.

Lucy is “broken” since Phil’s death, according to Beverley, who described their connection as a true “love tale.”

Beverley explained: “He was older than her when she met him when she was 16 years old. He worked at the fair, and she fell head over heels in love with him and ran away to be with him.

“They were always laughing and smiling. They spent all of their money on having a good time.” All donations will be used to transport Phil’s remains back to the United Kingdom for his funeral, as well as to provide support to his family during this difficult time.