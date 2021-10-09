Three days before his own untimely demise, a father of three saved a man’s life.

Howie Nuttall was hailed as a “brave” and “principled” man who put others’ needs ahead of his own.

On October 4, the 52-year-old firefighter experienced a heart attack at his home in Wallasey, Wirral, just three months before retiring from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service.

Howie was a “natural firefighter” who was dedicated to protecting lives, according to his coworkers.

“Me and Howie began together in 1992 and have worked together over the years in Liverpool and Wirral,” his watch manager Craig Holsgrove, 49, told The Washington Newsday.

“When he worked his last shift last week, he was working with me at the Birkenhead station, where he had been stationed for the last few years.”

Howie rescued an old man’s life by running into a blazing apartment on his last duty.

“Over the years, he served at some of Merseyside’s busiest stations and saved countless lives,” Craig said.

“Because that’s who he was in the first place, always putting others ahead of himself.” He did the same thing at home, always assisting his wife and their three sons.

“He was only truly content when he was assisting others.”

“He was also one of the best firefighters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” Howie was the one who came to mind whenever you wanted to think beyond the box.

“He was a courageous and principled guy who fought for all those he served.” He would make an attempt to chat to folks even when we were doing smoke alarm visits.” “I have known Howie his entire career, I started approximately 15 months before he did,” another coworker, Simon Swann, told The Washington Newsday.

“On operations, he was exceptional, a natural firefighter who was born to do this job, and he will be sorely missed.”

Following his untimely passing, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his wife and their three sons.

“Howie was a proud husband, father, and firefighter, and was only three months from from retiring after 30 years of excellent service with Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service,” the statement adds.

