Three days after the shooting in Michigan, an Ohio student was arrested, and a ‘kill list’ of other students was reported.

Days after a horrific shooting at a school in Oxford Township, a Detroit suburb, police in Miami Township, Ohio, claim they arrested a pupil accused of threatening fellow students.

The administration of Milford Junior High School in Ohio wrote to students’ families, saying that a student “was claimed to have produced a list of names of some other students and that this list was referred to as a ‘death list.'”

“The student has been taken into custody by the Miami Township Police Department, which is currently dealing with the case. All of the students and their families who were involved in the incident have been told “Misty Goetz, the principal of Milford Junior High School, penned the letter, which police posted on Facebook.

“We want to appreciate our law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case, as well as the students who spoke out and informed school administration about the incident,” Goetz added.

Students “may risk suspension and/or expulsion for making threats, as well as possible legal ramifications,” according to the administration.

“We can never presume a threat is a joke, and we take every single one of them very seriously,” she said.

“Miami Township Police are involved, the student has been apprehended, and everyone is safe,” Miami Township Chief of Police Mike Mills wrote over Goetz’s message.

The student’s arrest in Ohio comes as threats have been made against school systems around the country in the aftermath of the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday.

“This is a warning that I am planning to shoot up the entire school tomorrow I already have my plan thought out but see you and the dead pupils tomorrow,” an anonymous email to a Georgia principal stated on Thursday.

Officials decided to stop classes on Friday because to the threat.

Following threats on social media, dozens of schools in the Detroit region canceled classes on Thursday.

A kid in the hamlet of Armada admitted to making a threat against Michigan schools because he wanted a day off from school, according to state police in Michigan.

“We have no reason to believe this was a real threat, and he had no intention of carrying it out,” state police said. They also stated that the case of the 16-year-old pupil had been sent to a local prosecutor’s office.

