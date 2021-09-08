Three counts of child rape have been filed against a man and a woman.

Four counts of child sex offenses were filed against a man and a woman.

Merseyside Police stated that David Morris, 52, of Eccleston, and Julie Morris, 44, of Hindley, have been charged with child sex offences allegedly committed in Eccleston.

Three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13 and causing and inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual behavior were filed against the 52-year-old.

While the 44-year-old, who works in Wigan’s education sector, was charged with rape of a girl under the age of 13 and encourage sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

The charges against her have nothing to do with her work in Wigan. They were allegedly committed at Eccleston, Merseyside.

Merseyside Police, according to a spokesperson, is “working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council to ensure that suitable safeguarding measures are in place.”

On Monday, September 6, both David Morris and Julie Morris appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear in Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, October 4.

Merseyside Police would like to inform everyone that criminal proceedings against David and Julie Morris are now underway.

It is critical that there be no online reporting, commenting, or sharing of material that could jeopardize the proceedings in any way.

Anyone who wishes to report a sexual offence should send a direct message to @MerpolCC on Twitter or call 101 to speak with specially trained officers. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.