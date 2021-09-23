Three Colorado caregivers have been charged with the death of an elderly woman who was left outside in the heat for hours.

Three assisted living caretakers were charged in Colorado on Tuesday with the death of an 86-year-old lady who was allegedly left outside in the heat for six hours.

According to the New York Daily News, Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, have been charged with the negligent killing of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide, both crimes, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s press release.

Hazel Place, the deceased, was in the care of Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in Grand Junction. According to WFMZ-TV, quoting the Associated Press, she had Alzheimer’s illness and was consequently extremely vulnerable.

On June 14, when the temperature in Colorado was said to have reached 102 degrees, the death happened. “As a result of our internal inquiry, two team members were fired and then charged by the Colorado Attorney General. The third team member has been placed on investigatory leave,” the care facility said in a statement, according to NBC affiliate KKCO11. “We are deeply saddened by the demise of this cherished person, and we continue to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this resident.”

According to the New York Daily News, Place is survived by three children, their spouses, grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The event was apparently discovered while the Colorado Department of Law’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Grand Junction Police Department were investigating a case of a fake patient record.

According to the New York Daily News, Weiser noted in the news release that Johnston and Martinez were each facing an additional charge of misdemeanor second-degree forgery.

Donna Golden, Place’s daughter, told The Daily Sentinel that her father could walk, but only on a regimen that the carers were aware of. Place, according to Golden, needed to be checked on every hour since she was in danger of falling. “What it boils down to is that none of them were doing their duties as caretakers that day, and possibly on other days as well. “None of them even looked at her,” Golden said to the publication.

Weiser told the Daily Sentinel, “When our loved ones are vulnerable and in need of care, Colorado residents should be able to trust their providers fully.” “Those who take advantage of and hurt our state’s senior citizens will be held accountable by my department.”