Three children who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade were given permission to return home before Thanksgiving.

“We are grateful to share that three additional children who were injured on Sunday will go home for Thanksgiving,” the hospital said in a statement.

Five children were still in critical condition on Wednesday evening, two were in fair condition, and three were in good condition.

“We are committed to supporting our patients and families’ physical and emotional needs no matter where they are,” the statement added. “We’re also committed to assisting children and families as they reflect on the tragedy and its impact on their lives.” Following the sad occurrence, eighteen children, ranging in age from three to sixteen, were taken to the hospital’s emergency department with injuries ranging from face abrasions to broken bones to major brain injuries.

On Sunday, two children were released, while the remaining 16 were admitted to the hospital. Six patients had surgery on Sunday evening, and two more were scheduled for Monday.

“Our region has had mass casualty situations like this before, but none in recent memory with such a high number of children,” said Dr. Amy Drendel, director of the Children’s Wisconsin Emergency Department.

On Monday, two of the youngsters were able to return home to their family.

After 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died to his injuries, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin reported the first pediatric death from the parade on Tuesday.

At a tribute for the victims in Veterans Park, Sparks’ minister remarked, “I would see him running around with all the other little kids, smiles from ear to ear.”

Virginia Sorenson, LeAnna Owen, Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, and Wilhelm Hospel were among the five persons killed in the attack.

The attack is still being investigated by police, who are requesting anyone with video of the truck crashing into the throng to contact them.

Darrell Brooks Jr., the driver of the SUV, has been identified.

