Three children were among the six people injured by a lightning strike on a beach in New York City.

Crews from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) reacted to reports of injuries after lightning struck Orchard Beach in the Bronx, where the National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning earlier in the day. Due to the hot weather, huge groups gathered at the popular beach where the tragedy occurred.

According to municipal Parks Department spokeswoman Meghan Lalor, the six victims were all seated on the sand as a fast-moving storm blew in, rain began to fall, and lightning struck the beach at 5:20 p.m. local time.

“Lifeguards had escorted all swimmers from the water prior to the incident, and Parks personnel had issued announcements over the public address system directing patrons to clear the beach,” she said.

One individual, a teenage lad, is said to have been hit directly in the face, sending him flying into the air, according to witnesses. According to police sources, he was hospitalized in severe condition after experiencing heart arrest. The six injured victims were all brought to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx.

A 5-year-old kid was one of the victims, according to his father, who told the New York Daily News, “I was able to speak with my 5-year-old over the phone.” He seemed to be in good spirits.”

“They were on their way to the beach for a typical day at the beach. They were getting ready to depart when the rain started, and then they were struck,” he added.

“I don’t know what condition they were in,” stated the uncle of a damaged adolescent. They were about to leave the beach when the lightning struck. They were all struck by lightning. One of them was seriously injured. They have him sequestered in a room while they work on them.”

According to News12, witnesses said further lightning strikes in the vicinity near the boardwalk startled the crowds and sent them running for safety. During and after the lightning strikes, witnesses described shouting, running, and bewilderment.

The identities of the three adults who were hurt have not been revealed.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills 49 individuals in the United States each year. This is a condensed version of the information.