Three children from Arizona drowned in a pool with no safety fence; two died and one was rescued.

Over the weekend, two young toddlers drowned in a swimming pool at a residence in Arizona.

A 1-year-old child who had also drowned in the pool was successfully rescued by emergency services.

Officers from the Buckeye Police Department and the Buckeye Fire Department responded to a complaint of three unconscious children at a home on W Hess Ave. between Miller and Broadway roads on Saturday. They dragged the youngsters, who were one, two, and three years old, from the pool and administered life-saving procedures. According to Buckeye Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Zachary Astrup, the 1-year-old was sobbing but breathing on his own, while the other two remained unresponsive.

In critical condition, the 2-year-old and 3-year-old children were evacuated to a hospital. They did, however, die in the facility later. The 1-year-old was brought to a local hospital and is doing well. According to AZ Central, the toddler is likely to be released from the hospital soon.

According to authorities, an adult male was there at the time of the occurrence, and the swimming pool lacked a safety fence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who has lost two children. The two and three-year-olds died despite the efforts of first responders and hospital officials to save their lives. The Buckeye Police Department stated Monday that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy is still ongoing.

The three children were related, according to police, although their specific relationship was not revealed. It’s unclear how the kids got into the pool in the first place.

“The children were discovered in the pool. According to KSAZ-TV, Buckeye Fire Chief Tommy Taylor said, “We’re not sure how they got out of the house.” “The pool was not surrounded by a barrier. I assume there was a lock, but it was malfunctioning.”

Parents should exercise caution, according to the officer.

“The best thing to advise folks is that barriers alone won’t keep kids out of the pool, so constantly keep an eye on them,” he said.

A 4-year-old girl in China’s southern Guangdong province drowned in an indoor swimming pool while surrounded by two adults last month in a similar occurrence. The toddler drowned after her inflatable rubber ring rolled over, according to CCTV video.