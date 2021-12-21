Three children died after ingesting cough syrup prescribed by a clinic, and the doctors were fired.

Three toddlers in India died after ingesting cough syrup administered by a doctor at a neighborhood clinic in Delhi, the country’s capital. The fatalities prompted an investigation, and on Monday, the Delhi government terminated the employment of the doctors involved.

The incident occurred in October, but the cause of death was just recently revealed. According to local media accounts, one of the children died on Oct. 13 after taking cough medicine given by the doctor, and the other two children perished the following month. After their condition worsened, the victims were admitted to New Delhi’s Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital.

Sixteen cases of dextromethorphan poisoning were recorded at Kalawati Saran hospital, with three children dying, according to a report from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

“These children were prescribed dextromethorphan by Delhi government mohalla clinics; the medicine is not advised for children under the age of six.” The incident has already been reported to the Delhi government’s narcotics control department,” DGHS Dr Sunil Kumar wrote in a letter to the government on Dec. 7, according to Times Now.

The event has been ordered to be investigated, according to Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

“The deaths are tragic, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause. The doctors at the mohalla clinic who were responsible for the incident have been fired. The Delhi government has also written to the Delhi Medical Council, asking them to look into the matter. According to The Indian Express, the government has also formed an inquiry committee led by CDMO Dr Geeta.

The Delhi government has also been advised by the DGHS to issue a directive to all dispensaries and municipal clinics not to prescribe dextromethorphan to children under the age of four. It also proposed that Omega Pharmaceuticals discontinue its dextromethorphan medication.

An young boy in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand died a day after receiving a vaccine earlier this month.

The DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus) vaccine was administered to the eight-month-old.

The child’s condition deteriorated after the vaccine was administered, and he died the next day while on his way to the hospital.