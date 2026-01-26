Three Charged Over ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest

Three individuals have been charged following a protest in Westminster, London, during which chants calling for an “intifada” were allegedly heard. The protest took place on December 17, 2025, outside the Ministry of Justice, just hours after the Metropolitan Police announced a shift in their stance regarding the controversial slogan. The charges come amid growing concerns over antisemitic hate speech and the potential for violence linked to certain political expressions.

Protestors Arrested After Alleged Chanting Incident

Haya Adam, 21, of Edgware Road, London, Azza Zaki, 60, also of Edgware Road, and Abdallah Alanzi, 24, of Fortunegate Road in Brent, have each been charged with one count of stirring up racial hatred. They are set to appear in court at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 23, 2026.

The Metropolitan Police announced the arrests after identifying the trio as participants in chanting the word “intifada” during the protest. The term, which translates to “uprising” and has been linked to violent resistance movements, has drawn heightened scrutiny in recent months. The police had already warned that any such chants at future protests would lead to decisive action, especially in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia, which underscored the violent undertones such slogans could carry.

The charges reflect a broader investigation into the event, with law enforcement noting that the alleged chants were not limited to “intifada,” but included other inflammatory slogans as well. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that enough evidence had been gathered to bring the case to court, asserting it was in the public interest to pursue the charges. However, the CPS also reminded the public that the defendants are entitled to a fair trial, and urged against any commentary that could prejudice the case.

Police Strategy Under Scrutiny

While Jewish groups have largely welcomed the police’s more aggressive stance on antisemitic hate crimes, the shift in policy has raised concerns among pro-Palestinian campaigners. These activists argue that the police crackdown infringes upon the right to protest, with many claiming the term “intifada” should not automatically be associated with violence.

Earlier in December, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson announced a more assertive approach to protests involving potentially offensive slogans. Following the Bondi Beach shooting, they emphasized that communities were increasingly concerned about the use of such terms in public demonstrations. The police vowed to take action against anyone using the term “intifada” in a provocative manner, underscoring that words could have serious consequences.

Despite the arrests, no further action is expected to be taken against a 17-year-old boy who was also arrested during the protest, according to the Met. The case continues to develop as authorities remain vigilant in monitoring demonstrations across London.