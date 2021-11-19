Three by-elections for Liverpool City Council were easily won by Labour.

In three by-elections for Liverpool City Council, Labour has swept to victory.

With two former councillors returning to the authority, the incumbent party handily retained their seats in Anfield, Clubmoor, and Fazakerley.

After the deaths of serving councillors Ros Groves and Tim Jeeves, the Anfield and Clubmoor seats were left empty, while former Lord Mayor Malcolm Kennedy, who now resides in Spain, stepped down from his Kirkdale seat.

Dave Hanratty, who previously represented Fazakerley and now returns to the council after receiving nearly 62 percent of the Kirkdale vote, will take his position.

After the cab explosion in Liverpool, Labour leader Keir Starmer sent a message to the city.

Independent Peter Furmedge, deputy chairman of Liverpool Community Football Club and a member of the new Beacon Liverpool project, came in second in Kirkdale, ahead of the Greens and Lib Dems.

Tricia O’Brien, the former council planning chair who lost her Cressington seat in May’s elections, won with nearly 56 percent of the vote in Anfield.

“Looking forward to working once again with the Labour administration for the bright future of our beautiful city,” Cllr O’Brien tweeted.

Jimmy Richards, the Liberal Party’s nominee, had a strong showing, receiving 26 percent of the vote.

In the Clubmoor vote, Liam Buckley received more than 22% of the vote, putting the Liberals in a strong second place finish.

However, it was not enough to prevent Labour candidate Matthew Smyth from retaining the seat for the incumbent party. With roughly 55% of the vote, he was declared the winner.

The three Labour victories mean that, despite its recent woes, the party retains control of Liverpool City Council.

Labour’s Tricia O’Brien received 604 votes (55.87 percent ) -Liberal Party’s Jimmy Richardson (281 votes) (25.99 percent ) Wiebke Lib Dem Angela Hildeguard Ruterjans received 73 votes (6.75 percent ) Green Party’s Daryl Hodge received 72 votes (6.66 percent ) Alma McGing received 42 votes for the Conservative Party (3.89 percent ) Independent Adam Heatherington received 9 votes (0.83 percent ) Labour’s Matthew Smyth received 787 votes (54.50 percent ) -Liam 324 votes for James Buckley of the Liberal Party (22.44 percent ) Independent Laura-Jayne Wharton received 167 votes (11.57 percent ) 54 votes for Ann Barbara Walsh of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (3.74 percent ) Green Party’s Peter Cranie received 45 votes. “The summary has come to an end.”