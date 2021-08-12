Three brothers die after becoming trapped in a manure pit.

According to local media, three brothers died after apparently becoming trapped in a manure pile at a farm in western Ohio on Tuesday.

Three brothers, Gary, Todd, and Brad Wuebker, were performing routine maintenance on a pump inside a manure storage pit in Mercer County, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon when they became unconscious.

According to the Kansas City Star, St. Henry firemen responded to a plea for assistance at 12:30 p.m. and discovered all three males at the bottom of the pit.

The St. Henry Fire Department, Chickasaw Fire Department, Celina Fire Department Dive Team, and an additional squad were requested to assist in the rescue mission, according to the Mercer County Outlook. At the scene, an Air Ambulance was also summoned, according to reports.

All three males were retrieved from the pit by first responders and taken to a local hospital. Despite efforts to save their lives, all three died.

“On Tuesday evening, a family mass was celebrated. The St. Henry Catholic Church will host another service tonight at 7 p.m., according to the Mercer County Outlook.

While the cause of the boys’ deaths has not been revealed, the Kansas City Star said that manure pits can easily emit a variety of hazardous gases, making it extremely likely that they were exposed to such chemicals.

According to the Kansas City Star, livestock ranchers frequently store vast amounts of manure in concrete pits for eventual use as fertilizer.

As manure accumulates in the concrete trenches, it can become a dangerously deep and hazardous pit to enter. “There have been multiple occasions where a farmer, family member, or employee has asphyxiated or succumbed to hazardous vapors from the pit,” according to the National Ag Safety Database (NASD).

“Data from around the country suggests that the majority of deaths occur during the summer months, when many producers are emptying pits,” it continued.

The four main gases produced in these pits are hydrogen sulfide, methane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide, which can reach extremely dangerous levels when produced in large concentrations.

Pits are “unpredictable,” according to the NASD, and circumstances have changed, making them more perilous.

According to the NASD, pits “may have been safe to work around for years, but suddenly, factors like the level of manure decomposition, This is a condensed version of the information.