Three automobiles have caught fire after witnesses saw smoke rising and dialed 911.

A ‘deliberate’ three-car fire outside an industrial building in Ellesmere Port is being investigated by police.

On Wednesday night (September 21), residents of the town could smell burning and saw smoke rising from a tiny industrial area off Thornton Road where two cars and a campervan had caught fire.

On Telford Road, there are a number of garage services and auto parts outlets.

In a Lidl parking lot, a mother with her infant confronts an impolite stranger.

“I’m in Whitby and I could smell burning,” one individual posted in a public Facebook group.

“I was gone, came back, and could smell smoke that way,” another stated.

Workers at T&C Bedrooms, which is located on the corner of Telford Road, arrived this morning to find burnout cars and a campervan in the nearby carpark, which is home to small companies like a car rental firm.

One fire engine was dispatched just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday to a conflagration involving three vehicles outside shop and service buildings on Telford Road in Ellesmere Port.

“Firefighters were called following reports of a fire involving two cars and a campervan on Telford Road,” Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said in a statement.

“One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames with one hose reel jet when they arrived.

“After then, the situation was calmed down.”

Police are looking into what they believe was a premeditated fire.

“Officers from the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit are seeking for information and camera footage after three vehicles were damaged at an industrial area in the town,” a Cheshire Police official told The Washington Newsday.

“Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire outside an industrial building on Telford Road at 10.19 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21.

“There were two cars and a campervan involved in the fire.

“The fire is suspected to have been set deliberately, and investigations are ongoing in the area.

“Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote incident number IML 1090516.”