Three assisted living workers have been charged with the death of a resident who was left outside in the heat for six hours.

Prosecutors have filed charges against three assisted living facility staff responsible for the death of an 86-year-old lady with Alzheimer’s disease who was allegedly left outside in the heat for six hours, according to the Associated Press.

The temperature in Grand Junction, Colorado, on the day Hazel Place died at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory on June 14 reached 102 degrees, according to National Weather Service statistics. According to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Jamie Johnson, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, have been charged with two felonies: negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent murder.

According to court documents, Johnston and Martinez were charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly falsifying patient records, according to the Daily Sentinel.

“What it boils down to is that none of them were doing their duties as caretakers that day, and possibly on other days as well. According to the Associated Press, Place’s daughter, Donna Golden, claimed, “Not a single one of them checked her.”

Weiser’s office did not reveal specifics regarding Place’s death, which was probed by its Medicaid fraud team in collaboration with Grand Junction police.

In a Wednesday interview with the Associated Press, Johnston’s lawyer, Havilah Lilly, stated that Johnston is considered innocent. Johnston was also worried that the assisted living center had not been held accountable, according to Lilly, but she declined to comment further since she has not yet received evidence in the case.

Logan is defended by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases, according to court records. Martinez is represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Place could walk and did so often in a schedule that caregivers were familiar with, but her daughter claimed that she was needed to be checked on every hour because she was at risk of falling.

In a statement, Cappella Assisted Living and Memory said it informed regulators about Place’s death and launched an internal investigation that resulted in the removal of two employees. According to the statement, the third employee was placed on “investigatory leave.”

"We are heartbroken by the loss of this cherished resident, and we continue to extend our heartfelt condolences to this person's family and friends," the statement said.