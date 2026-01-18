Three Arrested for Fuel Theft at Kenya’s Sultan Hamud Railway Station

Three individuals were apprehended at Sultan Hamud Railway Station on charges of fuel theft, shining a light on ongoing security concerns surrounding Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). The suspects, caught red-handed siphoning fuel from a stationary train, were arrested by officers from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU). This incident highlights vulnerabilities in the country’s key infrastructure project, which is crucial to its cargo transport network.

The Operation

According to authorities, the trio was intercepted mid-operation, using siphoning equipment and jerrycans to steal fuel from the train. The fuel was intended for powering the locomotives that are a vital part of Kenya’s transport chain, which moves goods from the inland to the Port of Mombasa. The police acted on intelligence that led them directly to the suspects at the scene.

Economic Impact and Charges

The theft has been labeled as economic sabotage by officials, given the significant impact on both the economy and transportation logistics. Fuel theft not only creates financial losses but also jeopardizes timely cargo movement, which could cause delays to the Port of Mombasa and affect Kenya’s broader trade operations. The three suspects will face charges for vandalism and theft of state property under strict new legislation that escalates penalties for such crimes.

In the wake of the arrest, a police spokesperson emphasized the importance of safeguarding the nation’s infrastructure, warning that the actions of a few individuals would not be allowed to disrupt the economy. The suspects are currently being held at Sultan Hamud Police Station and await prosecution.

The SGR project has become a prime target for both scrap metal dealers and fuel theft syndicates, prompting law enforcement to enhance their efforts in securing this critical piece of national infrastructure.