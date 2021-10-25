Three abandoned children and the skeleton of a 9-year-old boy were discovered in a Texas apartment.

Three abandoned children and the skeletal bones of a 9-year-old youngster were discovered inside an apartment in Texas by police.

A 15-year-old called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, alleging his 9-year-old brother had been deceased for a year. The boy’s remains, according to the minor, were discovered in the same apartment he shared with his other siblings.

According to KTRK, the 15-year-old also informed the dispatcher that their parents had not lived with them for some months.

Deputies from Harris County arrived at the apartment building in downtown Houston at 3 p.m. for a welfare check. The three children, ages 15, 10, and 7, were discovered with the 9-year-old boy’s skeleton remains. It was on display in the flat and not hidden in any way.

The 15-year-old is thought to have looked after the other children.

“This comes as a shock to me, and it’s both shocking and heartbreaking. And, more importantly, where are the parents?” According to KPRC, resident Kayla Williams stated.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were subsequently found, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers questioned the couple, according to KTRK.

In a tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the children’s predicament as “heartbreaking.”

During a news conference on Sunday, he also discussed the incident.

According to KTRK, he stated, “I’ve been in this profession a long time and have never seen anything like this.” “At this time, [we’re] connecting all the dots, and it appears [the kids]were in there while the corpse deteriorated.” It’s unknown whether the kids went to school during the ordeal or how long they’d been living on their own.

According to KPRC, Gonzalez explained, “I haven’t been told they were necessarily locked in, but at that age, it appears they were practically fending for themselves.” The children also showed indications of starvation and physical injuries. They had to be sent to a hospital for treatment as a result of this.

The children are currently in the custody of the county.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.