Three 16-year-olds have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three students outside a Colorado school.

According to the Associated Press, three Colorado teenagers were detained Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of three classmates in an Aurora high school parking lot on Friday.

According to The Sentinel, one 16-year-old kid was caught late Friday and two more were nabbed on Sunday. All three are charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

According to authorities, two males, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl were injured in a shooting at Hinkley High School in Aurora on Friday. According to The Sentinel, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson informed reporters that the three injured children are likely to live, and that at least one of them received a tourniquet at the scene.

The Sentinel stated that multiple bullets were fired from a white pickup truck with numerous persons inside as they drove through the parking lot following a disturbance inside the school during lunch.

Wilson claims that a security officer, not an Aurora cop, returned fire, possibly hitting one of the injured youngsters. According to The Sentinel, Aurora’s police chief complimented the school district employee’s actions.

The Hinkley High School shooting is Aurora’s second high school shooting in less than a week. Six kids from Aurora Central High School had been shot four days prior by gunfire fired from at least one car passing past a park near the school. There have been no arrests as a result of the shooting. The distance between the schools is three miles.

According to The Sentinel, John Kellner, Aurora’s district attorney, stated in a statement, “This is the second shooting in Aurora this week that has harmed students’ ability to feel safe at school.” “No child or adolescent should be afraid of going to class, which is a common occurrence.

“Our community is rightly demanding an end to this violence, and we will stand with them in aggressively prosecuting anyone involved in these attacks on students.”

The culprits and victims have not been identified publicly. The reason for the shooting has not been revealed by police.

According to KDVR-TV, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Williams stated Sunday that the two shootings looked to be unrelated, and that investigators believe gang participation was involved in the Hinkley shooting.

