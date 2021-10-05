Threats to school boards and teachers will be addressed by the FBI in collaboration with state and local agencies.

According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed “a worrying surge in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against schools and employees on Tuesday, and promises to adopt actions and investigations in the next 30 days.

“While our Constitution protects lively debate about policy issues, it does not tolerate threats of violence or efforts to intimidate persons based on their beliefs,” Garland stated.

Garland stated that the FBI would begin cooperating with federal, state, local, territory, and tribal authorities, as well as hold strategy sessions, to address the growing threats directed at teachers, school administrators, school board members, and other school officials.

The National School Board Association’s (NSBA) interim executive director and CEO, Chip Slaven, said the Justice Department’s action is welcome and much-needed, citing the NSBA’s report of over 20 threats, violence, harassment, and other incidents.

“School board members and other education officials have received death threats and have been subjected to threats and abuse, both online and in person, in the previous few weeks,” Slaven stated. “This action sends a clear message to those with violent intent who are intent on generating havoc, disrupting our public schools, and driving fissures between school boards and the parents, kids, and communities they serve,” according to the department.

In a letter to President Joe Biden last week, the NSBA requested assistance in investigating the threats and addressing the violence as a violation of federal law.

Garland promised that the Justice Department would help and “prosecute them where necessary,” as well as “present a set of steps aimed to combat the rise in criminal conduct directed against school staff.”

Threats, harassment, disruption, and acts of intimidation were detailed in the letter by the (NASB) group in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio, and other states. It highlighted an Illinois man’s arrest in September for aggravated violence and disorderly conduct after he reportedly struck a school administrator during a meeting. A meeting in Michigan was disrupted when a man gave a Nazi salute in protest of masked.

According to the group, a letter sent to an Ohio school board member stated, “We are coming after you.” “You’re making them do it. This is a condensed version of the information.