Threats to libraries and leisure centres on the Wirral are described as “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”

Taxpayers are outraged that Wirral’s beloved libraries and leisure services may have to be sold in order for the council to get out of debt.

Wirral Council has asked the government for more than £10 million in emergency funding to help it balance its budget.

As a result, the collapsing local authority was subjected to an independent inspection.

That inspection, conducted by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, has finally been published, and it is depressing reading – both in terms of its judgment of the council’s administration and in terms of its recommendations for what should happen next.

According to the report, there has been a culture of avoiding difficult decisions among councillors and officers.

Since 2010, Wirral Council has lost about £250 million in central government funding, and it is currently looking for another £30 million in reductions ahead of its next budget.

The authority has to cut the number of libraries, leisure facilities, golf clubs, and public toilets in the borough, as well as sell Wallasey and Birkenhead Town Halls, according to the research.

Many people were outraged when they heard the news on the Facebook group Crimewatch Wirral.

“Of course, take our libraries,” one individual observed, “something that serves the public, is educational, and has a beneficial purpose.”

“Well, if they try to close Hoylake Library, they’re going to have a fight on their hands.”

“Why?” one person asked. What has led this to become a necessity all of a sudden? Libraries have been an important part of our communities for decades, and a few high-ranking officials are attempting to take them away from the millions who rely on them, which is terrible!” Others questioned how much more could be cut.

“We have already lost so much in the Wirral,” one individual remarked.

“There’s nothing else we can take from us.” It’s a good thing we have such a wonderful community that raises cash and provides us with food banks and other services.” “We’ve been absolutely pushed to the curb, and we need to start maintaining our ground,” they continued.

"It's revolting how we've been treated. "Our children have."