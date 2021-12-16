Threats of a school shooting were allegedly made on social media by students in order to get out of class.

On December 17, schools in Utah’s Tooele County School District received multiple social media threats regarding a possible school shooting, but authorities believe the threats were made by kids looking for a way out of class.

School officials said on Wednesday that they had been informed about different threats that they believe originated on TikTok and were subsequently shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“Every threat that has been reported is taken seriously by the school district, and law enforcement is being enlisted to assist in the investigation of each scenario,” officials said in a statement. “We want to encourage all students and parents that if they perceive a threat, they should report it instead than reposting it. Reposting a threat serves no function other than to exacerbate the situation’s fear and uncertainty.” Officials at the school are urging anyone with knowledge to contact the police right away. Officials also indicated that any kids caught on social media making potentially dangerous threats or causing a disruption at school could face penalties.

However, the threats for December 17 aren’t just aimed at Utah schools. The threats are thought to be circulating on social media across the country, with schools in various states around the country monitoring the threats and alerting the police.

A high school principal in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, alerted parents on December 10 that police were looking into a threat placed on a restroom stall threatening a school shooting on December 17.

On December 17, school authorities in the Citrus County School District in Florida issued a warning to parents about a national TikTok trend that threatened gun violence.

The statement added, “We’ve been made aware of a TikTok threat circulating social media nationally threatening gun violence at schools.” “The viral threat focuses on a school shooting that occurred on Friday, December 17th. This social media menace appears to be affecting school districts all around the country and state. The source of this danger is unknown at this time.” The sheriff’s office and school guardians are keeping an eye on the threat, according to administrators.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old from Virginia was arrested after posting a threatening message on social media.