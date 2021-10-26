Threats from Russia and Belarus have prompted Poland to propose a new bill to increase defense spending.

According to the Associated Press, the president of Poland’s ruling party unveiled plans for a new bill on Tuesday that would enhance defense spending as the country faces threats from Russia and Belarus.

While Poland’s frontiers are being met with an incursion of migrants from Belarus, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the country’s most influential leader, declared that the proposed budget rise will help “protect the fatherland” and bolster the military.

According to the Associated Press, Kaczynski drafted the bill in response to the migration issue, which has also impacted other European Union countries, as well as “Russia’s imperial ambitions.”

“If we want to prevent the worst, which is war, we must follow the old rule: ‘If you want peace, prepare for war,” Kaczynski said at a press conference in Warsaw.

Because of its location on the eastern frontier of the EU and NATO nations, he said, Poland requires the “capacity to effectively defend itself for a long time on its own.”

NATO decisions, according to Kaczynski, take time to implement.

The bill, which still needs to be approved by parliament and the president, is intended to replace one that was enacted in 1967. Poland was a part of the Warsaw Pact’s eastern military alliance at the time, and it was ruled by Moscow. It has been a member of NATO since 1999, and is frequently recognized as one of the few alliance nations investing at least 2% of GDP in military.

Speaking alongside Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Kaczynski stated that he believes the measures will benefit NATO as well.

Kaczynski and Blaszczak proposed increasing the defense budget even more and more than doubling the military’s size to 250,000 soldiers, up from the current level of 110,000. Compulsory military service will not be reinstated as part of the amendments.

Poland intends to strengthen its forces by purchasing military equipment built in the United States, but it would also consider European-made weapons, according to Kaczynski.

Some opposition politicians slammed the measures, pointing out that they are the work of the ruling Law and Justice party, which has been accused of continuously weakening the military.

Cezary Tomczyk, a politician from the centrist Civic Platform party, said, "It doesn't look good." "Who was it that purged the army?"