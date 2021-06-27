Threats from dealers, drinkers in your back garden, and weeks without sleep: this is the reality of living in the so-called ‘party houses.’

Residents in some Liverpool neighborhoods face drug dealers’ intimidation, round-the-clock partying, and people drinking in their back gardens.

In recent weeks, the ECHO has highlighted an upsurge in antisocial conduct in areas of the city with high concentrations of student housing, with local residents describing the situation as “suffering.”

People in Picton and Wavertree’s “Dales” streets had been dealing with difficulties for some time, but matters reached a climax in the last several weeks when the university term ended and lockdown restrictions were lifted.

After neighbors’ ‘hell,’ police undertake a ‘party raid’ at 17 student houses.

There have been street marches, eggs thrown at cars, and police called to put an end to the revelry.

Some residents have mentioned emotions of being “under assault” and the negative impact of living in such a frantic environment on their mental health.

In recent weeks, we spoke with a number of locals to get a better idea of what it’s been like to live in these parts of the city.

Ngunan Adamu is a journalist and a broadcaster for Radio Merseyside. She’s lived in Wavertree’s Picton area on and off for the past 35 years.

She argues that her neighborhood’s problems with overpopulation of student housing have caused her community to “just fade away” over time.

However, in recent weeks, things have gotten far worse.

“The most difficult aspect for me is the continual partying from Monday to Sunday, which starts at 1 a.m. and can run until 9.30 a.m.,” she explained. Imagine working from home and not getting a wink of sleep, only to have to get up to take your child to school the next day.

“My ten-year-old son has been significantly impacted. His teacher reported that he is often fatigued and preoccupied, which is due to a lack of sleep, and that his education is suffering as a result.”

She said, " "Over 20 Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) have popped up on our street in the last three years, the most of which are student properties. Many of our friends and long-time residents have sold their homes and relocated.