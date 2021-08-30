Threats against an Afghan journalist killed in a Kabul attack were meant to secure her evacuation.

According to the Associated Press, a young Afghan journalist slain in the attack on Kabul’s international airport had accumulated threatening text messages sent to her in the hopes of securing her evacuation by revealing them to American soldiers.

Najma Sadeqi, 20, was in her final semester of journalism school and was seeking to depart the country in order to continue her journalism career in a safer environment.

Freshta, Najma’s older sister, said she got her start in journalism through a YouTube channel she launched a few years ago and eventually went on to work for private broadcasters.

Freshta claimed that her sister had received threatening phone calls and text messages from unknown persons, and that Najma had taken the messages to the airport to persuade Americans to let her leave.

Freshta explained, “I was the only one she told about her security fears.” “She didn’t want to tell her family about it since they would stop her from working in the media.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As he battled through the crowds trying to get into Kabul airport late last week, Mohammed Jan Sultani held his national taekwondo championship credentials.

There were no evacuation lists for the 25-year-old athlete. Nonetheless, he had anticipated that his accomplishments would qualify him and his small family for boarding one of the aircraft rescuing Westerners and Afghans escaping the Taliban.

As he marched on, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) detonated two dozen pounds of explosives in the crowd, killing 169 Afghans, including Sultani, and 13 US service members.

His wife and two children, Zahid, four, and Zahra, two, survived; he had urged them to stand back as he approached the gate.

Zahid is still in shock three days later. He cries but doesn’t say anything.

Ali, the athlete’s father, said his son had expected a gloomy future as a Taliban prisoner.

The devastated guy, who goes by the last name Rahmani, told Sunday that he didn’t know where he’d go. “It didn’t matter if it was the United States or Europe,” Rahmani remarked, his voice tinged with regret as he held several of his son’s medals.

He saw that “everyone in the country seemed to be fleeing.”

Najma was her name. This is a condensed version of the information.