Threatening Messages AirDropped During Flight: ‘A Plane Hijacking Will Happen Soon.’

Last month, passengers on Delta Flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle received an ominous AirDropped letter. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the message stated, “A plane-jacking will occur soon, 2 hours and 37 minutes from now, it will begin in the front on aisle 6.”

Cornelius Bome’t, who was on the plane with his 14-year-old son, told Fox 5 Atlanta airline personnel tried to calm everyone down and requested the individual in charge of sending the message to come forward. Police boarded the plane and used K-9s to search it.

Bome’t informed the news organization, “They had pretty big firearms.” “They didn’t appear to be fooling around. They were wearing helmets. It was like a scene from a movie; it didn’t feel real.”

As passengers exited the plane, law enforcement officers searched their bags and everyone were re-screened.

Someone on the plane, according to Bome’t. The message was AirDropped to the other passengers.

He told Fox 5 Atlanta, “I was sitting close to the lady who got it first.” “Then it was taken by a man seated close to my son. It sparked a frenzied reaction.”

AirDrop is an Apple feature that allows users to share documents, images, and movies to other Apple devices wirelessly. Apple Support states that devices must be close by and within Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range.

The Transportation Security Administration takes these instances seriously, despite the fact that no genuine danger was identified on the plane.

TSA sent the following statement to This website:

“The Transportation Security Administration takes any danger to the safety and security of passengers and transportation networks very seriously. Our officers are prepared to assist our local and federal law enforcement partners in the response to occurrences and subsequent investigations.”

According to Mark Howell, a TSA regional spokesperson, there have been roughly five threats in the recent few years, one of which occurred in Atlanta in 2019.

“These threats aren’t often, but they have occurred,” Howell added.

Various law enforcement agencies, ranging from the local police department to the FBI, may be called in to assist in the investigation of these threats. TSA has no more cases outstanding, according to Howell, and the case has been turned over to criminal police.

The trip was eventually canceled, and passengers were rebooked on a new flight several hours later.

