Thousands will benefit from a prostate cancer treatment that has been approved for use on the NHS.

A new prostate cancer treatment that has been authorized for use on the NHS will assist thousands of men.

Enzalutamide has been suggested by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) as a treatment option for specific kinds of prostate cancer.

Thousands of men with advanced prostate cancer, particularly those who are unable to get chemotherapy, will be relieved by the news, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

During the pandemic, the drug was utilized as a so-called “Covid-friendly” cancer medicine, which patients could take at home instead of having to go to the hospital for intravenous therapy.

Nice’s new draft recommendations should now allow for more widespread use.

The medicine, also known as Xtandi and manufactured by Astellas, can be used in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to treat hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer in adults, according to the guidelines.

The medicine, which acts by suppressing the effect of the hormone testosterone on prostate cancer cells, is expected to be available to roughly 8,500 men.

Prostate cancer cells cannot thrive without testosterone, even if they have spread to other parts of the body.

Clinical trials have demonstrated that the medication extends the time it takes for the condition to worsen as well as the length of time people live.

“Enzalutamide plus ADT offers another option for people with hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer, especially for people who cannot or do not want to take docetaxel because of its side effects,” said Meindert Boysen, deputy chief executive and director of the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation in Nice.

“It’s also more convenient than docetaxel, which is an intravenous treatment because it’s administered by mouth.”

This is the most recent life-extending medicine that the NHS will now provide to people with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer on a permanent basis.

"Previously made available as part of the NHS package," said Professor Peter Johnson, clinical director for cancer for the NHS in England.