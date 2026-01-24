Thousands Rally in Minneapolis Against Federal Immigration Crackdown

Minneapolis was the site of intense protests on Friday, January 23, 2026, as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in response to the ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation known as “Operation Metro Surge.” The rally, which occurred in subzero temperatures of -23°C (-10°F), was a visible expression of frustration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions that have sparked widespread concern in Minnesota’s communities.

Business Closures and Community Solidarity

The protests, organized under the banner of “Day of Truth and Freedom,” saw hundreds of local businesses across the Twin Cities close their doors in solidarity. Among those voicing opposition was Kim Bartmann, a Minneapolis restaurant owner, who shut down four of her six establishments despite the financial pressure. “Everyone is in solidarity, but everyone needs to buy groceries and pay their rents,” she shared, reflecting the personal toll of the ongoing crackdown. Many of her employees, including U.S. citizens and legal workers, are reportedly too scared to leave their homes, contributing to a 30% drop in sales over the past three weeks.

At the rally’s core, thousands marched from U.S. Bank Stadium to the Target Center, chanting and waving signs in an effort to bring attention to their cause. Organizers estimated that up to 50,000 individuals participated in the event, though official figures were not immediately available. As protesters gathered in the Target Center, speakers urged for an end to the federal operation and drew attention to its impact on families and local economies.

Not all business owners chose to close. Yoom Nguyen, the owner of The Lotus restaurant, kept his doors open to serve free meals to those involved in the protests. “This is not about money for us,” Nguyen said. “We’ve been here since 1984, and this community embraced our family when we were going through tough times.” The Pillar Forum Café also became a hub for protesters, providing warmth and a place for people to gather during the day of action.

Escalating Tensions and Arrests

The day’s protests were not without conflict. Around 100 clergy members were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for calling on airlines to stop transporting detainees arrested by ICE. According to the Minnesota Reformer, the arrests were made after the protest went beyond its agreed terms, raising concerns about public safety and access to the airport. Meanwhile, three activists, including former NAACP president Nekima Levy Armstrong, were detained during a demonstration at a church linked to a local ICE official. They were later released.

Protesters also targeted the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, home to the region’s federal immigration court. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued dispersal orders, declaring the demonstration unlawful after protesters blocked access roads and threw ice at vehicles. Two individuals were detained and faced potential criminal charges, according to ICE.

The effects of the crackdown were felt deeply by Minnesota’s educational institutions. Several children were detained by ICE, including a two-year-old girl named Chloe, who was taken with her father as they returned from the store. An emergency injunction secured her release into the care of her lawyer, citing her pending asylum case. The situation has exacerbated fears in local schools, where teachers and administrators report heightened anxiety among students, particularly those from immigrant families.

The controversy surrounding the ICE operation is further compounded by the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good earlier in January. An independent autopsy revealed she was shot by an ICE officer, with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruling her death a homicide. The shooting has sparked further outrage, prompting resignations from FBI agents and federal prosecutors who were under pressure to alter the investigation’s direction.

Vice President JD Vance and local leaders have weighed in, with Vance advocating for greater cooperation between federal and local law enforcement. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, however, sharply criticized the operation, calling it politically motivated and detrimental to the safety and cohesion of the city. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty reminded the public that ICE agents are still subject to state and local laws.

As the protests continued into the evening, demonstrators remained resolute despite the cold and the threat of arrest. “I’m here because I’m more angry than I am afraid,” said one protester, capturing the defiant spirit of the day’s events. For many in Minnesota, the protests represented not just resistance to federal immigration policy, but a stand for community rights, dignity, and the pursuit of justice.