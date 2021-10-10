Thousands of women are being helped by a Liverpool gym trainer who has “tried every diet.”

Through her online program, a personal trainer is assisting women in Liverpool in achieving a better lifestyle.

In January 2018, Aimee Ormesher founded 8 Weeks With Aimee to educate and empower women who wanted to improve their lifestyle and live a healthier and happier life.

At the Pro Fit awards, Aimee, 30, was crowned Best Female Trainer in 2018 and Best Online Coach in 2020. She’s tried a number of diets in the past, including low-carb, fasting, juice diets, and the 5:2 diet, but none of them have worked for her in the long run.

Her online program includes hundreds of pre-recorded workouts as well as live sessions, a recipe book, live cook-alongs, home and gym workouts, weekly check-ins, and continual support for people of all ages and abilities.

If you live in Merseyside, you can also attend Aimee’s sessions at Gateacre School, which she teaches three times a week.

There’s a £500 cash reward for the individual who makes the biggest shift, so there’s plenty of incentive to complete the program.

“I created 8 Weeks With Aimee to give my customers a program that encompasses everything to help them become the fittest, healthiest, and happiest version of themselves,” Aimee explained. The curriculum is jam-packed with information so that my customers may learn and comprehend how nutrition, sleep, stress, and movement can benefit them not just physically, but also mentally. I want to give women the opportunity to see what it looks like to be at their best every day.

“A lot of my transformations have involved weight reduction, but the ones I’m most proud of are the ones that have literally changed my life!” The ones in which women have stopped using their medication or have been less reliant on it in favor of a much healthier lifestyle, in which their symptoms have lessened or have nearly disappeared.

“We have women with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) who have found their condition more manageable and have finally lost weight after years of struggle, or we have women with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) who have found their condition more manageable and have finally lost weight after years of struggling.””

