Thousands of vacationers rush back to the United States from Portugal to avoid the quarantine deadline.

Thousands of British visitors are rushing to get out of Portugal before the new coronavirus quarantine restrictions take effect.

On Monday, 39 planes are scheduled to leave Faro Airport in the Algarve for the United Kingdom, nearly doubling the typical number.

Travellers must arrive in the UK by 4 a.m. on Tuesday, or they will be forced to self-isolate for 10 days at home.

This is owing to the government’s divisive decision to remove Portugal from its list of green vacation destinations.

Tourists who wish to make it to the deadline are being slammed by a combination of many flights being sold out and the few remaining seats being marketed at inordinately high prices.