Thousands of unaccompanied minors live at Fort Bliss, which also houses 10,000 Afghan evacuees.

Thousands of unaccompanied minors who crossed into the United States will now be housed in a refugee camp that will also serve as a temporary home for approximately 10,000 Afghan refugees.

The Biden administration provided a media tour of Fort Bliss military post on Friday, where Afghans who have been evacuated from their homeland are being inspected before starting new lives in the United States.

Thousands of youngsters from Central American countries, who have been coming to the United States in unprecedented numbers without adults, are sheltering at Fort Bliss. The children are kept there until they are reunited with family in the United States, assigned to a sponsor, or transferred to a regulated facility.

Outside enormous white tents on Friday, Afghan children with soccer balls and basketballs played. One of the young girls was still dressed in filthy clothes.

50,000 Afghans are likely to be admitted to the United States under the “Operation Allies Welcome” initiative, including translators, drivers, and others who assisted the US military during the 20-year war and were afraid of reprisals from the Taliban after they quickly seized control last month.

The three-hour tour at Fort Bliss Army facility in El Paso, Texas, was the first time the media had full access to one of the eight US military bases hosting Afghans.

The US government spent two weeks on the site constructing a “village” to shelter the Afghans. It’s a vast complex with hundreds of air-conditioned tents serving as dorms and dining halls on scrubby dirt lots, resembling portions of the homeland they fled in some ways.

In one of the largest mass evacuations in US history, about 130,000 people were evacuated out of Afghanistan. Many of those individuals are still in transit, undergoing security screening in countries such as Germany, Spain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Members of Congress have expressed concerns about the screening’s thoroughness. Many Afghans who worked for the US government had previously gone through years of vetting before being hired, and then had to go through it again to apply for a special immigrant visa for US friends.

After being discharged from the base, resettlement services will assist them in finding new homes for the refugees.