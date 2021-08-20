Thousands of tourists are being urged to leave Cape Cod as Tropical Storm Henri approaches.

According to the Associated Press, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has urged vacationers to avoid Cape Cod before Tropical Storm Henri arrives.

The National Hurricane Center in the United States predicts that Henri will become a hurricane by Saturday, and that the storm would hit New England on Sunday, affecting tens of thousands of tourists.

“We don’t want folks stranded in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges on Sunday when the storm is at its worst,” Baker explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“This storm is really concerning,” said Michael Finkelstein, East Lyme’s police chief and emergency management director. “We haven’t been down this path in a long time, and there’s no doubt that a direct impact from a storm would cause serious problems for us and the rest of New England.”

Hurricane Bob made landfall in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm 30 years ago on Thursday, killing at least 17 people and causing more than $1.5 billion in damage. Hundreds of thousands were left without electricity and water for days as a result of Bob, which left streets littered with boats blown loose of their moorings.

Henri could bring damaging gusts and widespread coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Authorities advised citizens to lock their boats, fill up their vehicles, and stock up on canned supplies in case the storm reached them directly.

Finkelstein is especially concerned about low-lying portions of town, which could become impassable due to floods and storm surge.

The system was 345 miles (560 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 745 miles (1,200 kilometers) south of Montauk Point, New York, in the Atlantic Ocean. The maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour (100 kph).

The hurricane warning was in effect from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk on the South Shore, and from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk on the North Shore. It also included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island, as well as the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts.

Storm surge, wind, and rain were likely to be the primary hazards, according to forecasters. Storm surges of 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) are common.