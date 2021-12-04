Thousands of striking Columbia graduate student workers have been threatened with termination via email.

Columbia University in New York sent an email to 3,000 striking graduate student workers on Thursday, warning that if they do not return to work, they will be permanently replaced.

Any striking graduate workers who return to work by December 10 will receive their customary letters of job assignments for the spring semester, according to an email from the university’s human resources department. These assignments will be sent alongside those to students who are already enrolled in classes and have not chosen to strike.

However, according to the memo, any striking students who do not return by December 10 risk losing their jobs. Only if there is a vacancy will these people be assigned to a job.

The memo stated, “Please note that striking student officers who return to work after December 10, 2021 will be appointed/assigned to suitable posts if available.”

For the past five weeks, 3,000 graduate student workers at Columbia University have been on strike. Columbia's 3,000 striking workers have been on strike for the past five weeks. The picket line began in protest of alleged poor wages and a lack of support from the school for on-campus workers.

As a result of the conditions, the protesters have filed two unfair labor practice (ULP) accusations against the university.

The workers had previously gone on strike in March, which lasted for more than a month. Negotiations, however, broke down after the Student Workers of Columbia, the strike’s organizers, rejected a planned compromise with the university.

Many of the picketers have indicated that the salaries they receive from their Columbia jobs are insufficient to cover their living expenses.

“We make between $18,000 and $10,000 less than a living wage,” Manuela Luenjs, a student worker, told NY1.

Many graduate students also stated that they did not believe the university assisted them in balancing the demands of working while attending an Ivy League school.

"I'm a researcher, a worker, and a student, in addition to being a researcher and a worker."