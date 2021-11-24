Thousands of Sky Insurance clients’ personal information was stolen by a hacker.

Thousands of Sky Insurance clients’ personal information was stolen and sold for Bitcoin by a computer hacker.

In databases he unlawfully downloaded, Jack Clements gathered people’s email addresses, passwords, and auto insurance information.

The then-20-year-old also targeted clients of Hairmax, an American company with offices in the UK that sells hair products.

He was discovered, however, after offering Sky Insurance documents for sale for $900 in bitcoin, only to have a bidder complain that he was ripped off.

In March 2021, the cyber investigations team of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NW ROCU) received information regarding a user on the website raidforums.com.

Clements, of Kramar Walk, Kirkby, was the user, according to Liverpool Crown Court, who published posts “offering for sale compromised databases holding company customer records.”

Clements offered a database with more than 20,000 Sky auto insurance records for sale on October 28 last year, according to prosecutor Claire Jones.

Another user filed a “scam report” against Clements on December 30, claiming that he had paid him in Bitcoin to obtain these records, but they had not arrived as promised.

Clements was banned from the website as a result of the scam report, which included proof of payment and screengrabs of their discussions, according to the court.

“During that exchange, the defendant had offered a sample of 100 entries from the in question database, which includes insurance data,” Ms Jones said.

“The data included personal information such as a person’s name, residence, vehicle, email accounts, and driver’s license number, among other things.”

On March 31, police searched Clements’ home, arresting him and seizing his electronic devices before he conducted a no-comment interview.

He was released pending the outcome of the inquiry, but the devices indicated that he had compromised databases from other websites.

Between August 29 and October 29, 2020, there were six Hairmax files and 25 Sky Insurance files, and between October 26 and December 22, 2020, there were six Hairmax files and 25 Sky Insurance files.

Sky Insurance notified the authorities in November, claiming that their website’s administration area had been hacked. Hairmax, when approached by authorities, said it was unaware of any hack.

On June 9, Clements was questioned by police again, and he gave a prepared statement admitting he had hacked both firms and that he was accused of violating the Computer Misuse Act.

