Thousands of Primark customers are in desperate need of £6 bodysuits in “every single color.”

Thousands of Primark customers were smitten after discovering a collection of “cute” £6 bodysuits on the retailer’s website.

Primark, unlike other shops, does not have an internet site where customers can shop for their favorite fashion items, therefore it uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches.

Primark has millions of Instagram followers and has multiple pages dedicated to showcasing its extensive clothes, homeware, beauty, and children’s selections.

The brand uploaded a photo of a range of £6 bodysuits on its main Instagram page.

The bodysuits are featured in mint green, lilac, and pink in a flatlay image. “A moment for this outfit MVPs Bodysuits £6/€8/$10 each,” Primark captioned the photo.

Primark’s 8.9 million Instagram followers loved the bodysuits, with more than 59,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

Kim exclaimed, “cuteee.”

“Need these,” Jess said.

“I need the Green!!!!” Louise exclaimed. I’ve got the rest! So lovely!!!”

“I want these!” Sarah exclaimed.

“Have these in every single color, including nude and black,” Katie remarked.

“The Powerpuff Girls,” Alicia replied, referring to the show’s colors.

“I like the colors,” Jordan replied.

“How cutee,” Tasha exclaimed.

“I’ll take them in every color, please,” Kate said.

