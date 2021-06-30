Thousands of pregnant women were denied mental health care as a result of the pandemic.

According to study, many of pregnant women and new moms were unable to receive critical mental health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 16,000 women were denied access to services for anxiety, sadness, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts, all of which can arise during pregnancy and early motherhood.

According to the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP), over 47,000 women were projected to use perinatal mental health services in 2020/21, but current data shows that only about 31,000 did.

For parents, children, and their families, a lack of care for mental health issues during and after pregnancy can have devastating implications.

Perinatal mental health workers have done everything they can to help mothers during these trying times, but services have been stretched to breaking point.

According to the RCP, one in every five women experiences mental health issues during pregnancy or after birth, and two-thirds of women hide or downplay their disease.

“Many women can develop mental health disorders for the first time during pregnancy and after birth, or are at danger of pre-existing conditions being made worse if they don’t get the correct assistance in time,” said Dr Trudi Seneviratne, an RCP registrar who specializes in perinatal mental health.

“Mental health funding has been long overdue, but it is even more critical in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The RCP went on to say that, in addition to the pandemic’s disruption, variations in services across the UK and a lack of local funding meant many women missed out on mental health care and support.

“Gaps in local financing in specific areas of England should be promptly rectified so that all women, regardless of where they reside, have access to the same standard of care,” Dr. Seneviratne added.

We would encourage anyone who is having difficulties to get help.

