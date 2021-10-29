Thousands of pounds of drugs were recovered from a property in the city center.

As police swooped on a city centre property, tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs were removed off the streets.

At an address on Rumford Street yesterday, a man, 20, and a woman, 23, were detained for drug distribution and money laundering (Wednesday).

The raid is part of a larger investigation targeting gangs in South Sefton.

Officers seized massive quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as wads of cash thought to be the proceeds of crime.

The drugs recovered range in purity from high purity uncut substances to street level deal ready quantities worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The guy and lady who were arrested have since been released pending further inquiry.

“Another positive outcome for Operation Pelican means more good news for those in South Sefton, as we continue to target those we feel are spreading the misery of drugs in the community,” said Community Policing Inspector Chris Taylor.

“Knowledge from those people and communities most affected is frequently key to this success, so if you have any information, please come forward.”

Please contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or phone 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, if you have any information concerning suspected drug selling in your area.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.