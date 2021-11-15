Thousands of pounds have been raised to support the family of a taxi driver injured in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion.

David Perry, a cab driver who was injured in an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, has been identified.

He is thought to be a Delta Taxi driver, and colleagues drivers from throughout Merseyside are banding together to raise donations for him and his family in the aftermath of the tragic blast.

At 10.59 a.m. on Sunday, emergency services were dispatched to the hospital on Crown Street in response to reports of a car engulfed in flames.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

Merseyside Police have revealed that one man died and another was seriously injured but not life-threatening.