Thousands of police officers have arrived in Devon and Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit, drawn in from all over the country.

Between June 11 and 13, 5,000 mutual aid officers from around the United Kingdom will assist at the Carbis Bay Hotel.

In Devon, a briefing center comprised of giant marquees has been built up for all officers to walk through prior to deployment.

Before entering the center, the policemen, who mostly arrive in police vans and on buses, must provide a negative lateral flow test for Covid-19.

They are then given equipment such as body-worn cameras before being served a hot lunch (one of three each day) and a takeaway cream tea.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police give a 40-minute video lecture on issues such as the force’s “neighbourhood style” of policing and how to respond to a chemical or terror attack.

Officers pass through welfare tents before receiving a bag containing a reusable spork, mug, and water bottle, and then traveling to nearby lodging.

Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Joanne Hall said the 6,500 officers and employees on duty during the summit would be treated with “very high levels of wellbeing.”

“They’re properly fed, so when they’re deployed, they do a fantastic job for us in our communities,” she said.

“Before they go, they’ll get a taste of Devon and Cornwall with a cream tea. That leads to the predictable debates about whether to do things the Devon way or the Cornwall way.”

The scone is topped with cream and jam in a Devon cream tea. The jam is applied first, followed by the cream in the Cornish variant.

The tented briefing room was created as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and the large number of cops participating, according to Ms Hall.

“We have a large number of cops assisting us in policing this large event, therefore we need a very large facility or marquee to accommodate them, but no one has ever done this in Covid,” she explained.

