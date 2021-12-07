Thousands of planned procedures in England have been postponed by the NHS.

Thousands of NHS patients in England have been left in the dark after a slew of planned procedures were canceled in October and November.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has released data indicating that over 13,000 procedures were canceled in the two-month period, prompting the Royal College of Surgeons to term the news “alarming.”

According to the numbers, 6,335 elective care operations were canceled in October, with 6,726 being cancelled in November, according to the RCEM for the first time.

The actual reasons for the procedures’ cancellation are unknown, but the NHS canceled the vast majority of them.

The National Health Service (NHS) ceased calculating the number of surgeries canceled owing to the epidemic and has just recently resumed counting.

“It is really concerning that more than 13,000 planned surgeries have been cancelled in the last two months alone,” said Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

“This implies that thousands of people who had planned essential hip, knee, and other forms of planned surgery are now waiting for their treatment.”

“NHS workers are working nonstop, but as this study demonstrates, there are just not enough hospital beds to fulfill the massive demands that have arisen in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

“Emergency medical colleagues have been dealing with ‘winter demands’ since the summer.

“Their concerns about avoiding ‘corridor care’ are valid.

“An immediate effort is needed to bring those patients who are able to be discharged from the hospital back into the community, freeing up beds for those who require surgery.”

Prof. Mortensen stated that the College agrees with the RCEM that the government has to increase hospital beds.

“The NHS employs world-class doctors and nurses, but they can’t effectively care for patients with a bed base the size of a postage stamp,” he continued.

“There is no doubt that demand on the NHS is extraordinarily great,” an NHS spokeswoman said. “October saw the highest ever number of 999 calls answered in a single month, as well as the busiest time of year for major A&Es.”

“Elective therapy is continuing, with patients being prioritized, thanks to the hard effort of professionals.””

