Thousands of people will be able to travel for free thanks to Stagecoach.

This month, a bus company has stated that military and ex-military personnel would be able to travel for free for two days.

On Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, Stagecoach promised free travel across its entire UK network (Thursday 11 and Sunday 14 of November).

In honor of their service, veterans and currently serving military members will be able to ride the bus and trams for free on those days.

With commemoration events planned at memorials around the UK, the bus firm hopes that visitors who want to pay their respects would take advantage of the free transportation offer.

Stagecoach will run a number of ‘Poppy Buses’ across its network, including Merseyside and South Lancashire, Cumbria and North Lancashire, Portsmouth and Aldershot, in addition to providing free travel.

On the front of the buses, poppies will be displayed, and the message “We shall remember them” will be put on some of the destination blinds.

The Stagecoach Veterans Network is co-led by Simon Tramalloni, operations manager in Preston and Chorley. He has previously served in the military in Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Africa, and the Middle East.

“Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting our armed forces and veterans, and it’s fantastic that we can give free bus and tram travel across the country as we commemorate Remembrance Day,” he said.

“We have thousands of ex-forces individuals working across our business, and the new Veterans Network allows us to expand on the work that Stagecoach has done for many years and discover ways to better support those veterans who are already working with us as well as those who may wish to join us.”

“Many of our workers and customers are passionate about Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal, and we are delighted to be making this pledge that will hopefully encourage people to attend memorials around the UK.”

Stagecoach stated its free travel promise for service and ex-service personnel on remembrance days will be renewed every year, and it comes on the heels of the company’s recently created employee-led Veterans Network.

